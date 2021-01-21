Naidu Condemns TDP Leader K Kala Venkatrao's Arrest, Says 'DGP Must Resign'

Based on the complaint filed by Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy over the incident of car vandalism and sandal throwing incident which took place in Ramateertham temples during his visit earlier this month police arrested senior TDP leader and former Minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao on Wednesday. Kala Venkata Rao was arrested from his residence at Rajam town in Srikakulam district and then was taken to Nellimarla in Vizianagram district.

MLC, TDP General Secretary condemn arrest

Superintendent of Police, Vizianagaram said that police had repeatedly asked Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao to appear before the Nellimarla police station for questioning on the complaint lodged by Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy on 2nd of this month and to know the details of the incident.

She further added that Venkata Rao did not respond properly, Vijayanagaram Rural CI, the investigating officer, summoned Kala Venkata Rao on January 20 for questioning and after the hearing, he was issued a notice and sent him back. Police have already arrested 7 people in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that termed it as a 'dangerous thinking' on the part of the YCP Government to make false arrests in the Ramatheertham temple case with the ulterior motive of terrifying and suppressing the voice of the Opposition and the citizens. Naidu also condemned the arrest of TDP AP former President K Kala Venkatrao. The Government's attitude was dangerous as it wanted all opponents to either kill themselves or get killed by criminals under suspicious circumstances.

TDP chief demanded DGP Gautham Sawang to explain what crime Venkatrao had committed. It was YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy who came on an unscheduled visit only to create obstacles to the TDP leaders' visit to Ramatheertham. The DGP should explain why no preventive steps were taken nor any case was filed against the YCP MP. On the contrary, false cases were filed against the TDP leaders in the name of the attack on the MP's car.

Lashing out at Andhra DGP Chandrababu Naidu said its high time for Gautam Sawang to follow the Indian Penal Code to safeguard the rights of the people but not the 'Jagan Reddy Penal Code'. If the DGP cannot overcome pressure from the ruling YCP leaders to implement the rule of law, then he should resign and go home.