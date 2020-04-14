'Your Statesmanship Will Build National Consensus': Naidu Hails PM For Lockdown Extension

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a bold and statesman-like decision to extend lockdown, giving priority to saving the lives of people despite deepening economic crisis in the country. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24 was slated to end today. The extension of lockdown comes as India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 with 339 deaths being reported.

Lavishing praise over the decision by PM Modi, Naidu said that his 'statesmanship will help build a national consensus'.

"I told PM Modi, that under his efficient leadership, the right decision was made on the first lockdown. That helped India stand at the forefront of the battle against the virus. Many other countries are facing problems. You are building national consensus in the right spirit. Now testing should be increased and people should be prepared for future struggle, said Naidu.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Naidu said that the whole world is shaken in this battle against the 'invisible enemy' even as 20 lakh people contracted virus globally, while 1.15 lakh patients have lost their lives.

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak entered Day 21. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

Prime Minister Modi also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."

