Vice President Naidu Lauds Rajya Sabha Members For Their Role In Fight Against COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed his delight over the active role of Rajya Sabha members in India's fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet on Wednesday, the VP, who is also the Chairman of the upper house of Parliament, informed that he has spoken to RS MPs over the phone during the last few days on the matter.

Spoke to almost all the Rajya Sabha members including newly elected members over phone during the last few days. Glad to know that they are playing an active role in the national battle against #COVID19 and are engaged in welfare activities in their constituencies. #Covid19India — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 29, 2020

READ | Next Session Of Parliament Depends On Ground Situation: M Venkaiah Naidu

'Mission Connect'

According to sources, Venkaiah Naidu reached out to almost all members of Rajya Sabha, former Presidents and Prime Ministers, present and former Chief Justices of India, Governors and Chief Ministers of most of the States, leaders of various political parties and media persons.

"Naidu called this effort as 'Mission Connect' during the confinement enquiring about the safety of those leaders and of their kith and kin, their assessment of corona situation on the ground in respective areas and the mode of their engagement and activities since the imposition of nation-wide lockdown on March 25," sources added.

READ | President Kovind, PM Modi, VP Naidu At Rashtrapati Bhavan As Sanjay Kothari Takes CVC Oath

MPs enquire about Parl next session

Sources said some members of the Rajya Sabha enquired about the next session of Parliament to which the VP said that it depends on the situation on the ground. Naidu further said with intensive virus containment efforts being mounted across the country and results showing on ground, one may hope for a normal schedule.

Naidu was glad to be informed that the members of Rajya Sabha and other leaders are happy to be with the people in respective areas during the hour of adversity and partnering with local governments in addressing various issues from time to time.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI photo)

READ | 'Nation Lost One Of Its Finest Film Artists': Vice President On Irrfan Khan's Demise

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: MHA Permits Inter-state Movement Of Stranded Migrants, Tourists