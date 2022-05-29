Naidu Sounds Poll Bugle From Mahanadu; Claims Andhra CM Jagan Amassed Rs 1.75L Cr In 3 Yrs

TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday sounded the 'election bugle' in Mahanadu, asserting that all sections of people in Andhra Pradesh were eagerly waiting to send Chief Minister Jagan Reddy 'home'.

"A sea of people came to Mahanadu today. Jagan will go mad at this. He will have a sleepless night. His Government has lost the trust of the people. Our Mahanadu meeting is full, and their Ministers bus yatra is empty", said Naidu, on the unprecedented turnout of party men at the meeting held near Ongole.

Targeting the Andhra CM, Naidu alleged, "Jagan Reddy amassed Rs. 1.75 Lakh crores of illegal income in the last three years of his rule. While the family treasury of Jagan became full, the Andhra people got Rs. 8 Lakh crore debt."

The TDP chief asserted that Jagan Reddy would go home even if the midterm elections were to be held at this instant. "I would stand by the side of the people to rescue them from the non-stop oppression of the YSRCP leaders. The TDP leaders were ready to go to jail for the sake of the oppressed sections," he told the party workers.

Chandrababu Naidu accused Jagan of blackmailing all systems and looting all natural resources. "Over 500 to 1,000 lorries were taking laterite every day from agency areas in East Godavari and Vizag to Bharati Cements. The cement bag of Jagan company would remain high at Rs. 400, which exposed the all-round corruption and looting," he said.

Naidu takes on CM Jagan over inflation: 'Andhra going Lanka way'

The former CM also said the current bills had doubled in May when compared to April. "Prices of tomato and chicken were skyrocketing at Rs. 120 and Rs. 320 respectively. The sand rate went up from Rs. 600 per tractor during the TDP rule to Rs. 6,000 under YCP. No wonder tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, Andhra will follow in the footsteps of Sri Lanka."

Condemning the YSRCP 'murder politics', Naidu asked whether Jagan Reddy had any right to rule the State when he tried to turn 'Babai Viveka Reddy axe attack' into a heart attack. "Why was the CM not suspending his party, MP Avinash Reddy, for his role in Babai murder just like how MLC Ananta Babu was suspended?" he asked.

Chandrababu Naidu said he developed Amaravati for AP along the lines of Hyderabad for Telangana, Bangalore for Karnataka, and Chennai for Tamil Nadu. "But now, Jagan had destroyed Amaravati and forced the AP people to go to Hyderabad even to do 'low paid menial works'. The golden future of Andhra Pradesh was totally crushed. Even the lifeline irrigation project of Polavaram was smashed in the name of reverse tendering."

The TDP chief accused Jagan of falling at the feet of Delhi leaders, by mortgaging Polavaram, Special Status, Visakha Steel, Railway Zone, and all the bifurcation benefits. "The YCP goons grabbed galaxy mines with their threats and settlements. In just liquor mafia, Rs. 5,000 Cr illegal income was being made each year," he claimed.