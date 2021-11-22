Naidu To Undertake 2-day Tour Of Flood-ravaged Areas In AP, Blames CM Reddy For Crisis

As Andhra Pradesh battles deluge, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that he will undertake a 2-day tour in the flood-ravaged areas in the state on November 23 and 24. As per sources, TDP held a meeting with its top leaders, presided over by Naidu on Monday, where it discussed the loss of life, crops, and property in the state. During the meeting, Chandrababu Naidu held Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for the crisis saying that there was an absence of prior warnings and committed efforts by the YSRCP Government to tackle the situation. In a press note, the TDP announced that as a 'responsible' party, they would provide all possible relief to flood victims in the state.

“As per the official figures itself, over 34 people died and another 10 were missing. There were reports about a greater threat. On his part, CM Jaganmohan Reddy washed his hands of relief measures by just conducting an aerial survey by helicopter,” said the press note. “The RTGS system was not properly used to rescue the people and farmers. As a responsible opposition party, the TDP would provide all possible support to the flood victims.” the press noted added.

Andhra Pradesh floods

According to the Andhra Pradesh disaster management organization, the deluge occurred when more than two lakh cusecs of floodwater rushed out of the Somasila reservoir in the SPS Nellore district, reportedly trapping vehicles on both sides of the NH-16 between Nellore and Vijayawada. Togurupeta, Mandapalli, Pulapathur, and Gundlur villages were flooded as the Annamayya project on the Cheyyeru river overflowed, releasing two lakh cubic meters of water. At least 26 people were killed, and several went missing after the medium irrigation project was breached by the release of water. As per reports, 12 people died in Pulapathur hamlet, nine in Mandapalli, and five in Gundlur.

The temple town of Tirupati has also been submerged in Andhra floods for days now. Three military helicopters have landed at Renigunta Airport to tackle the situation. Forces from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also arrived in Tirupati to handle rescue-related efforts.

(With PTI Inputs)