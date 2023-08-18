Naidu's 'Vision 2047' Is Big Fat Lie, Says YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy

Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls, the face-off between the ruling YSRCP and TDP has escalated once again. Recently TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu released the 'Vision 2047' document and expressed confidence that India will certainly become the number one country in the world in all spheres but wanted the Telugus to be in the leading position in this endeavour.

Reacting to Naidu’s Vision 2047 document, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy slammed TDP for their 'Vision 2047' document, calling it a big fat lie. After 2020, TDP has again found a new way to fool people via their fake document full of lies called 'Vision 2047'. Chandrababu should be aware that the people of Andhra Pradesh are never going to believe their lies.

YSRCP MP further added that TDP is a party that supports unscrupulous people, cheaters and liars. The election commission should revoke the recognition of TDP. After 2024, Telugu Desam Party will vanish.

While releasing the 'Vision 2047' document, Naidu expressed confidence that India, including Andhra Pradesh, will certainly grow to the expected levels. There is a need to put an end to corruption which is possible only by revolutionising the youth. "This century is yours and you should take the lead, not only to take the State forward but also the country to the topmost position in the globe," the former Chief Minister said.

"In every 10 rich persons in the world, five are Jews. Those who have migrated to the United States are earning a lot and others too should grow like that. People should utilise these five strategies that I am explaining now in this Vision 2047 document," he stated.