Nalin Kumar Kateel tests Covid positive again

Press Trust Of India

Mangaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Dakshina Kannada MP and Karnataka state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

This is the second time Nalin is getting infected with Covid-19. He has earlier tested positive in August, 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

In a tweet, Kateel said he has tested positive for Covid and is asymptomatic and healthy. He also asked his contacts to get themselves tested. PTI MVG BN BN

