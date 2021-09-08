Namaz Hall Row: Jharkhand Police Use Water Canons On BJP MLAs Protesting Outside Assembly

Amid the ongoing protests by BJP MLAs at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the police were seen using water cannons against protesters who were protesting against the allotment of a separate room for Namaz in the Legislative Assembly. Hundreds of people were seen protesting against the speaker's decision as they were demanding the dismissal of the order.

The images shared by ANI on its Twitter handle show a crowd of people rushing on the spot along with the police force trying to control the protest with the help of water canons. Also, many were seen climbing up the barricades creating havoc.

Ranchi | Police use water cannon against BJP leaders and workers protesting against allotment of room for namaz in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly



The protest demonstration is being held near the Legislative Assembly.

BJP MLA protesting against Namaz Hall

Over the past few days, the BJP MLAs are protesting outside the Legislative Assembly. Earlier on Monday, several workers and leaders were seen demonstrating protests and placing demands for the dismissal of the orders. Speaking about the same, the chief of BJP, Bokaro, Biranchi Narayan slammed the decision and said that the Assembly is a temple of democracy and no religion is to be practiced here. However, the speaker's decision for a separate room for Namaz disgraces democracy in the house, he added.

Further, talking about giving special treatment to the Muslim community, he said that there is a need for the Assembly to take care of the democracy so that people from any religion don't feel insulted.

"BJP is not interested in doing Hanuman Chalisa or Ram Ram. However, if the government turns deaf, then we will also have to resort to similar things to make them listen. Instead, we are humbly requesting the honourable speaker to this message orders or otherwise function," Narayan added.

Jharkhand government on BJP protests

Speaking about the ongoing protests, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the mentality of the protesting leaders is an obstacle to the state's development. They have just come to disturb the House proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Congress has welcomed the move, and speaking on the same Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon remarked that similar arrangements were made in the old Vidhan Sabha during the BJP tenure and no one objected to it. Also, Bihar has the same facilities but the BJP workers are only protesting in Jharkhand.

Separate Namaz Hall in Jharkhand Assembly

Earlier on September 2, a notification was issued by the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly which allotted room number TW 348 as Namaz hall for offering Namaz in the new Assembly building. It was duly signed by the Jharkhand legislative assembly deputy secretary Naveen Kumar by order of the speaker and it came into the public domain on September 4.

