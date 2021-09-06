Namaz Room Row: BJP MLAs Sing Hari Kirtan Outside Jharkhand Assembly, Seek Order Rollback

Opposing the Jharkhand govt's decision to allocate a prayer room to read Namaz in the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLAs performed Hari Kirtan with drums outside the House. Chanting slogans like Jai Shri Ram and holding placards demanding rollback of the order. The ruling JMM-Congress government has defended its move terming it 'not a new thing'. BJP has also decided to hold demonstrations in every district across Jharkhand to protest the govt's order.

BJP performs Hari Kirtans outside Jharkhand assembly

Ranchi | BJP MLAs protest at the entrance of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly over allotment of room for offering 'Namaz' in the state Assembly pic.twitter.com/0mONPlPvp6 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

The BJP has opposed the order terming it 'unconstitutional' and saying that the Legislative Assembly should remain the temple of democracy. They also demanded a temple that should be constructed in the Assembly premises and separate rooms for Hanuman Chalisa be allotted in case the government cannot withdraw the room for offering Namaz. Furthermore, many other party leaders including Babu Lal Marandi and Viranchi Narayan also raised their demands for prayer halls for other religions as well.

Namaz room allotted in Jharkhand Assembly, creates stir

On September 2, a notification was issued by the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly stating that a room will be allotted for offering namaz in the new assembly building. The order read, " "Allotment of room number TW 348 as the Namaz Hall for offering Namaz in the new Assembly Building". The foundation stone of the new Jharkhand Assembly was laid on June 12, 2015, after which it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. This building is the first paperless Assembly in the country.

Defending the move, Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato stated that practice is quite normal. He also said that the house is adjourned half an hour earlier than the usual time allowing the Muslim legislators to offer their prayers. CM Hemant Soren is yet to comment on the issue.