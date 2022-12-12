Names Of 17 Council Of Ministers To Take Oath With Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Out

Three days after BJP recorded a historic victory in the Gujarat assembly elections on December 8, Bhupendra Patel will take the oath as the 18th Chief Minister of the state. He will become the CM for the second consecutive term after he was appointed as the CM on September 13, 2021, following Vijay Rupani’s resignation. Bhupendra Patel was appointed as the BJP legislature party leader on December 11.

Notably, BJP in a massive landslide victory in Gujarat won a record 156 seats in the 182-assembly Gujarat assembly.

CM Bhupendra Patel along with 17 ministers to take oath today

The grand ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari. The Chief Ministers of the BJP-led states and allies will also attend the oath-taking ceremony at Gandhinagar.

In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt the names of 17 ministers, who will be administered oath by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on December 12. On Sunday, sources revealed to Republic TV that PM Modi chaired a key meeting on the Gujarat cabinet on Saturday night at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in Delhi wherein it was decided to replace at least half a dozen ministers. Young faces could be inducted into Bhupendra Patel's new cabinet, sources added.

The cabinet ministers who will take oath today include eight cabinet-rank ministers and nine ministers of state (MoS). At the most, Gujarat can have 28 ministers. Following is the list of the cabinet ministers who will take the oath today with CM Patel.

Cabinet Ministers

Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar)

Kanubhai Desai (Pardi)

Raghavji Patel (Jamnagar Rural)

Purshottam Solanki (Ex-Minister and worked under Narendra Modi when he was the state CM, he won from Bhavnagar Rural)

Kunvarji Bavaliya (Jasdan, Rajkot)

Balwantsingh Rajput (Ex-Congress leader, worked as the party whip and moved to the BJP after 2012, won from Sidhpur)

Mulubhai Bera (defeated AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya)

Kuber Dindor (Santrampur)

Minister of state (MoS)

Bachubhai Khabad (Devgadh Baria from the eastern tribal belt)

Bhanuben Babariya (Rajkot, Rural)

Jagdish Vishwakarma (Nikol, Ahmedabad)

Praful Pansuriya (Kamrej, Surat)

Kunvarji Halpati (Mandvi, a tribal belt in South Gujarat)

Mukesh Patel (Olpad, Surat)

Bhikhubhai Parmar (Modasa, North Gujarat)

Harsh Sanghavi (Majura, Surat)

Naresh Patel