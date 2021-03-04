Nana Patole Claims Was 'threatened To Be Thrown Out Of Religion' By Mandir Fund Volunteers

Echoing JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday, alleged that he was threatened to be 'thrown out of religious community' if he refuses to contribute to the Ram Mandir Fund drive. He added that he had asked the volunteers what had happened to the funds collected 30 years ago. Ex-Karnataka CMs Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy too have questioned the drive, stating that the Trust had no account of the funds collected.

Patole: 'Threatened to be thrown out of religion'

भगवान श्री राम जी के नाम पर चंदा मांगने वाले कुछ लोग मेरे पास आए। मैंने उनसे पूछा कि 30 साल पहले आप मंदिर बनाने के लिए पैसे लेकर गए थे तो वो पैसे कहां है। तो उन्होंने कहा कि अगर आप ने पैसे नहीं दिए तो आपको धर्म से बाहर निकाल देंगे: नाना पटोले, महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष pic.twitter.com/fk1l8Pi7tR — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 4, 2021

Similarly, Kumaraswamy had claimed that there is an "undeclared emergency" in India at present. Pointing out that RSS was founded at the same time as the Nazi Party in Germany, he expressed concern that it is trying to implement similar policies adopted by the Nazis. For instance, he claimed that people collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir are separately marking houses of those who paid money and those who did not. Kumaraswamy's criticism comes in the backdrop of the close working relationship between JD(S) and BJP in Karnataka, with the latter supporting the former's pick for the Legislative Council Chairmanship and JD(S) not participating in bypolls.

Mandir Trust's fund campaign

In December, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust announced that it will launch a mass contact and Contribution Campaign for the construction of the temple. Asserting that the only domestic funds will be accepted, it said that voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which Coupons of ₹ 10, 100 and 1,000 will be available. The campaign which started from January 14, 2021, will end on February 27, 2021. Moreover, the Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign.

Several prominent leaders like President Kovind, Digvijay Singh have donated to the fund. While the drive has found backing by Congress-backed NSUI, it has been opposed by Shiv Sena which said that Ram Janmabhoomi trust's fund campaign is an insult to Lord Ram as he was the 'King of Ayodhya'. As of date, the trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that Rs.1511 crore has been deposited in its account so far. The way for the Ram Mandir- a long-cherished BJP dream- was paved by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, when it pronounced a unanimous verdict, awarding the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. PM Modi did the Bhoomi Pujan, laying the foundation for the Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020.

