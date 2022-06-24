Nana Patole Takes Indirect Dig At Assam CM For 'managing' Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Amid Floods

After blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Maharashtra political turmoil, senior Congress leader and state party chief Nana Patole on Friday took an indirect dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of 'managing' the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs stationed in Guwahati. Taking to Twitter, Nana Patole wrote that despite the severe floods in Assam, their 'superpower' was busy managing the rebels in the state and called it 'the climax of shamelessness'.

"Eknath Shinde indirectly mentioned BJP yesterday. Despite the severe floods in Assam, their 'superpower' is busy managing the rebel MLAs. The climax of shamelessness!" he tweeted in Marathi.

एकनाथ शिंदेनी काल भाजपाचा अप्रत्यक्षपणे स्वतःहून उल्लेख केला.

आसाम मध्ये भयंकर पूर आला असतानाही त्यांची ‘महाशक्ती' मात्र बंडखोर आमदारांना सांभाळण्यातच व्यस्त आहे.

Hours after showcasing strength triggering a political upheaval in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had shared a new video along with 42 MLAs from a Guwahati hotel in which he has claimed support of a 'national party' without taking any names. His statement came in complete contrast to the BJP's claim of having no hand in the Shiv Sena implosion. Notably, the alleged visit of the Assam CM to Radisson Blu in Guwahati, prior to the arrival of the Shinde camp from Surat, had also raised eyebrows.

However, the Assam CM had refrained from replying to the allegations and had quipped that the state needs more people to visit and stay in their hotels so that they can get revenue to tackle the floods. Speaking to the media, the Assam CM said, "Guwahati has many good hotels, Radisson is there, Taj is there, people should come here so that the business increases."

Eknath Shinde claims support of 50 MLAs

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on Friday, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde stressed that his group of rebel MLAs represented the real Shiv Sena. Indicating that the MVA government is on the brink of collapse, he claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs including Independents. Commenting on the Sena's application to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking the disqualification of 12 rebel legislators including himself, Shinde asserted, "We are real Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. We are not afraid of anyone."

Amid speculation that his group will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Kishyari seeking a floor test, he revealed that a big decision will be taken after a meeting of the rebels is held today. A day earlier, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader after he was replaced by Ajay Choudhari. As 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane leader, the anti-defection law is unlikely to apply to these MLAs who are currently holed up in a Guwahati hotel.