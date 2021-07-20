Nana Patole's Future As Maha Congress Chief In Limbo? Rahul Gandhi To Chair Key Meet Today

The infighting within the Congress party came to the fore once again as Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi summoned a meeting of key party leaders from Maharashtra. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole mentioned that AICC in-charge HK Patil and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal will also attend the meeting to be chaired by Gandhi at 3.30 pm. On the other hand, reports suggest that other Maharashtra Congress leaders such as Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Yashomati Thakur have also arrived in the national capital and are likely to meet the party top brass.

This development comes amid speculation that many MVA leaders are angry at the Maharashtra Congress chief's remarks which are seen as an attack on allies NCP and Shiv Sena. A week earlier, a group of Congress leaders had called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar reportedly assuring him that Patole's statements won't be repeated. As per sources, the Sonia Gandhi-led party might also contemplate removing him.

"There is no problem in the government. The Maharashtra government will complete its 5-year term. As far as the party is concerned, all parties have the right to expand their support base. I am fulfilling my duty as the Congress president. No one should have a problem with that," the Maharashtra Congress president remarked.

Unease over Nana Patole's statements

Nana Patole was the first sitting BJP Lok Sabha MP after 2014 to quit the party citing unhappiness with PM Modi's style of functioning. While he lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket to Nitin Gadkari, he got elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Sakoli in the Bhandara district. While he was elected as the Assembly Speaker, he resigned from the post on February 4 this year to become the president of Congress' Maharashtra unit.

Indicating Congress' growing discomfort in MVA, the Sakoli MLA has repeatedly asserted in the last few months that his party will win a majority on its own in the next Assembly election. Stressing that many people are miffed over the Sonia Gandhi-led party's "growing influence" in the state, he has also claimed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are tracking his moves. On July 14, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana took a swipe at Patole over these remarks.