We Don't Recognize These "Bayan Bahadurs": Nand Kishore Yadav Slams Prashant Kishor

BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav took a jibe at Janta Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor over his remark that "JDU will contest more seats than the BJP in the upcoming 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections." Yadav said that Kishor has no right to make such a statement and the BJP will only react if Nitish Kumar himself says it.

Attacking Prashant Kishor, Yadav said "Who is Prashant Kishor? He is not an office-bearer nor a spokesperson of the JDU. He is not authorized to speak on seat sharing, then what's the importance of his statement. The BJP has tied up with Nitish Kumar and our party President Amit Shah has declared that NDA will contest 2020 Vidhan Sabha elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."

Further speaking about the seat-sharing formula he said, "As far as seat sharing is concerned, party high command of both the parties will sit and finalize and I don't give any importance to Prashant Kishor's statement on seat sharing. If Nitish Kumar speaks himself on seat sharing, then BJP will take cognizance. What will be the formula, it will be decided by the party. But formula keeps changing. And the central leadership will decide the formula that will be in place during Bihar Vidhan sabha elections. In politics, no one is big or small. We have declared that we will contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. We don't recognize these "Bayan Bahadurs"( Prashant Kishor). Whenever seat sharing is discussed, we will finalize it."

Current scenario in Bihar

All major allies have deserted BJP, and they would not want to lose Nitish Kumar because, in the last elections, BJP was defeated badly by the Nitish-Lalu led Mahagathbadhan. Mahagathbandhan had secured 178 seats, whereas the BJP alliance had secured 58 seats out of 243 seats. BJP JDU alliance is a proven one with both the parties, winning 39 out of 40 seats in 2019 Lok sabha elections and 206 seats out of 243 seats in 2010 assembly elections when they last fought together.

With 9 months away from the election, JDU wants to settle the seat-sharing issue with BJP. Nitish Kumar and his close coterie, which includes Prashant Kishor are of the opinion that JDU, in no way can contest less than 125 seats. They believe that the BJP would try to marginalize Nitish Kumar after election results.

