Nandigram Election Result 2021 Live: It's Mamata Vs Suvendu As Vote Counting Begins

For the 2021 West Bengal Elections, the biggest clincher undoubtedly has been the battle of Nandigram. Here, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is facing her once protege Suvendu Adhikari who sent repeated jolts to her after he quit the TMC and joined the BJP inciting several others to follow suit.

Nandigram election result 2021

In the run-up to the vigorously contested West Bengal polls, Nandigram became the axis of BJP's campaigning. For CM Mamata, this became personal since it was not only her once protege facing her, but Nandigram was also the cradle of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted her to power in 2011. In a big decision, the TMC supremo also decided to forgo her Bhowanipore seat, announcing that she will contest only from Nandigram. On the other hand, Adhikari remained confident that he will not only defeat her from her bastion but send her back to Kolkata.

As per EC trends, incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing Suvendu Adhikari by 8,201 votes after 3 rounds of counting. The Nandigram election result is expected to be announced after 17 rounds of counting are completed.

West Bengal election result 2021

With exit polls predicting a tight fight between TMC & BJP in the 294-seat West Bengal state assembly, early trends have confirmed a close contest between the two sides. As per the latest trends, the TMC has assumed a slight edge over the BJP and is projected to be leading in 160 assembly constituencies as compared to the 79 that the BJP is leading in out of the 243 seats where counting has begun.

Republic-CNX Exit polls project a party-wise as - TMC (126-136 seats), BJP (138-148 seats), Left Front (4-8 seats), Congress (6-9 seats) ISF (1-3 seats), Others (1-3 seats)

Counting in West Bengal is taking place under a three-tier security arrangement across 108 counting centres where at least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces have been deployed. West Bengal went to polls in 8 phases from March 27- April 29.

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.