Naqvi Condemns Tajinder Bagga's Arrest; Accuses Kejriwal Of Taking 'political Revenge'

Following the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police on Friday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused Arvind Kejriwal of using power to 'avenge political prejudice'.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Naqvi said the action was unfortunate. "When a thief comes in the disguise of a chowkidar, what else can you expect. You are using power to avenge political prejudice. Instead of harassing the Opposition, use your power to provide security to the common people," he said.

"Use power for people's protection and prosperity, not for political score. In any democracy, this kind of revenge work will not be successful," Naqvi also told Republic.

BJP's Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday on the basis of an FIR filed in April 2022. His custody was later taken over by the Delhi Police. Bagga was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban when the police came to arrest him from his residence on May 6.

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from Punjab's chief secretary within seven days on allegations that Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban. Reacting to the same, Naqvi said, "Action will be taken against whoever is responsible."

In a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary, Anirudh Tiwari, the NCM said it has taken suo moto cognizance of the media reports that Bagga, a Sikh, was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban during his arrest by Punjab police on Friday. This is a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person, it said.

Tajinder Bagga gets relief from court

Meanwhile, the Mohali Court on Saturday issued a second arrest warrant against the BJP leader following the FIR filed by Aam Aadmi Party's Sunny Singh Ahluwalia.

Following the arrest warrant, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed Bagga's arrest and also directed the police to take no coercive action against him till the next hearing on May 10. The High Court's decision came in view of Bagga's application wherein the BJP leader contended that he was wrongly implicated in the FIR lodged against him by "AAP leaders with an ulterior motive for political gains."

