Naqvi Reacts To Disha Ravi's Arrest; Says Part Of 'global Conspiracy To Defame India'

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday reacted to the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, discussing how she was a small part of the larger global syndicate that conspired to defame India.

"This brigade (Disha Ravi) is the Indian faction of the global conspiracy supari syndicate. There is a long list of the people who belong to the Indian faction of this brigade which are also a part of political parties that are conspiring towards defaming the nation while sitting in India," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Delhi police allege Disha 'creator' of toolkit

Yesterday, Delhi police's special cell arrested 22-year-old Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating the protest 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media. The original 'toolkit', first shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg exposed a massive international conspiracy against India, its government, and select Indian companies, after which it was shortly deleted with an edited, watered-down version of it being posted online.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath mentioned that the "action plan" in the toolkit document was executed in a "copycat manner" on January 26 resulting in violence that was witnessed in the national capital. Moreover, Joint CP Prem Nath alleged that Shantanu, Nikita Jacob, and Disha Ravi were the creators of the toolkit. According to him, they were among 60-70 persons who attended a Zoom meeting on January 11 organized by pro-Khalistani--Poetic Justice Foundation to shape the modalities for Republic Day.

"The initial examination of Nikita revealed that she and her associate Shantanu and Disha had created the toolkit Google document. The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this document. All others are its editors. A woman named Puneet who is based in Canada connected these people to the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation and through them, created the Google toolkit document titled 'Farmer Global Strike and Global Day of Action- 26th January'. On January 11, Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by Poetic Justice Foundation in which the modalities of the Global Day of Action was worked out," said the senior police official.

