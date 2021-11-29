Naqvi Says 'onus On All To Maintain Parliament Dignity'; Remarks On TMC Skipping Oppn Meet

Amid the Winter Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to Republic and said that it was everybody’s responsibility to maintain the “dignity, democracy and decorum” of the Parliament. The lawmaker emphasised that the previous session, "which triggered debate, discussion, decision as well as disruption", wasn’t completely “washed out”. The government, Naqvi said, was poised to begin this session with a “constructive and positive” mindset. Notably, his statement came as it was reported that a total of 26 bills will be tabled in the session.

Naqvi said, “The previous session wasn’t washed out. There were debates, discussions, decisions and disruptions. However, it is evident that the productivity of debate and decision was higher as compared to disruption caused." Talking about the session, he emphasised that maintaining the decorum of the Parliament was everybody’s responsibility and that he expects the opposition to do the same.

When asked if there would be a concrete guarantee on MSP, Naqvi stressed that it totally depends on the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on "whether or not to accept the given notices". Furthermore, the Union Minister also commented on the possible opposition to the bills tabled, and said that the “weather was clear as of now” and he expects the same inside the Parliament as well. Naqvi said that although he can't comment on behalf of the opposition, he expects the situation to be peaceful.

"The weather is all clear now. I expect the same inside the Parliament building as well," Naqvi said. Commenting on TMC skipping the Opposition's meet, he quipped, "I cannot do anything if the the oppostion itself is blanketed in contradictions."

'This session is very important: PM Modi

Notably, Naqvi's stance was echoed by PM Modi who, speaking to reporters outside the Parliament building before the session commenced, called on the Members of Parliament to hold constructive debates in the Winter Session. He affirmed that the government is ready to answer every question posed by the Opposition. "We want the Opposition to raise voices against the government but without losing the decorum of the House," said PM Modi.

PM Modi remarked, "This session of Parliament is very important. The country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Common citizens from all corners of India are organizing many functions and taking many steps on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav for the interests of the people and nation. Even the common citizen of this country is contributing to fulfilling the dreams of independence lovers. Such news is a good sign for the future of India."

(Image: PTI)