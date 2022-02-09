Naqvi Slams Oppn’s Critique Of PM's RS Speech; 'Cong Doesn’t Understand Important Issues'

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has now slammed the Congress for their reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the parliament. Responding to Congress, Naqvi said that the opposition party has been blinded to see the ‘advice’ given by the PM.

Earlier, PM Modi had slammed the Congress party and its dynasty history in the parliament. Offended by the PM’s reply on the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha, Congress leaders said that they couldn’t accept such kind of an address from a Prime Minister.

Slamming the Congress for their criticism of PM Modi’s speech in the parliament, Naqvi said that the opposition party was not seeing the important issues in the country. Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, Naqvi added that the party’s present is about facing the opposition and not working for India. He said that the party has been blinded.

“Congress is not in a state of mind to understand issues important for India. Congress doesn’t have the eyes to see what’s happening. The party can’t understand the PM’s advice to them and their present is merely about facing the opposition,” the union minister said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, a target of PM Modi’s reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, said that the PM must do his job and not bother to attack the opposition.

Rahul Gandhi & Congress target PM Modi for his speech

Addressing the media outside the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said that he was 'not bothered' by what was being said about Congress, and its leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru, and added a suggestion for the Prime Minister saying, 'You do your job'.

Elaborating on the retort, Gandhi said, "I said three things earlier as well. First, the Prime Minister is forming two Indias. Second, he is attacking and destroying India's institutions and the third thing that he is doing is putting India at risk because he has a bankrupt foreign policy, and he has allowed China and Pakistan to get together."

Offended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply, Congress leaders said that they cannot accept such kind of an address from a Prime Minister. Launching a no-holds-barred attack on the grand old party, PM Modi had replied to every allegation levelled by the opposition. He also termed the Congress a 'dynasty party' which is a threat to democracy. Reacting to the Prime Minister's speech, Congress leader Anand Sharma said 'abuse' was not expected.

PM Modi's unsparing attack on Congress

In his address in both the houses of the Parliament, PM Modi had made unsparing attacks on Congress. PM Modi had also taken the opportunity to ponder upon the hypothetical situation of 'Congress not being there...'

Elaborating on the same, PM Modi said, "Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from the dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to a foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency."

"Had Congress not been there, there would've been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn't have burnt in flames of terrorism for years, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in 'tandoor'," the BJP leader added.

Image: ANI/ TWITTER