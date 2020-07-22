Ghaziabad Journalist Shot: Naqvi Slams Priyanka Gandhi, Says Culprits Will Not Be Spared

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government would not spare the culprits who killed journalist Vikram Joshi. A chilling incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad where a journalist was grievously assaulted while travelling on a bike with his daughters and was also shot at.

This statement from Naqvi was an apparent jibe at General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for commenting on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh after the murder of a journalist in Ghaziabad.

Rebuking Priyanka Gandhi's statement, Naqvi said that they don't need proof about anything that is going in the state of Uttar Pradesh from Priyanka Gandhi

"We don't need proof about anything that is going in the state of Uttar Pradesh from Priyanka Gandhi. Whoever is the culprit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government will not spare them," Naqvi told ANI.

Priyanka Vadra alleges 'jungle Raj'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the shocking incident where a journalist was shot in Ghaziabad saying that the assault gave an idea about what the law and order situation was in the state.

"Ghaziabad is in NCR. Here is its law of law and order, so you can get an idea of the law and order situation in the whole of UP. A journalist was shot because he filed a complaint with the police regarding the molestation of his niece. How will any common man feel safe in this jungle raj?" tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, was intercepted by a group of men on Monday who went on to attack him, following which he was shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his niece, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men. The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime. Five persons have been arrested.

(With Inputs from ANI)