Nara Lokesh Targets Andhra Pradesh Govt, Says Fake Investments Bring No Jobs

Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh on Monday said fake investment declarations bring no jobs. Lokesh took on the Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government which claims to have brought in Rs 13 lakh crore investments to the state at a recent Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam. The Telugu Desam Party general secretary, speaking in Annayamayya district in Andhra Pradesh, attempted a point-by-point rebuttal of the claims made by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy of winning big investments.

"All the governments openly declare the details of investments. Even, TDP did the same earlier. But this government is not showcasing the MoUs, agreements, deals, endorsements, authorized signatories and others in document or hard copy format," Nara Lokesh said. Lokesh said the MoUs exchanged did not have adequate paperwork. During Chandrababu Naidu's regime, all information would be exhibited online, Lokesh said.

Questioning Jaganmohan Reddy's claims, the TDP leader said, "All the directors of Indosol company belong to Pulivendula, which first appeared only in 2022. It had an initial investment of only Rs 1 lakh. This company has announced that it will invest Rs 76,000 crore, is it credible? Jagan Reddy is offering 25,000 acres land to a company like this in Kurnool, Kadapa and Krishna districts. Another company, ACB, which has a turnover of mere Rs 120 crore with 250 employees has promised that it will invest Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Can we believe it?"

He even asked the CM of the state, "Jagan Reddy, who spent Rs 12 crore to charter a large aircraft to go to Davos, not in 2023 but 2022 too, inked deals with the likes of Aurobindo, Greenko and Adani. He conveniently gave a miss to the World Economic Forum in 2023. Can any aspiring state afford to miss a forum like WEF?"

"By repeating these agreements again and again with these three companies even at the investors’ summit, Jagan Reddy is deceiving the people. These three companies can sit in Andhra Pradesh and forge deals over a coffee. For inking a deal with Aurobindo, there will be no cost even for that of tea or coffee," Nara Lokesh said, adding that Chandrababu himself is a brand for investments. Multinational companies such as Kia and Foxconn came during his tenure.

Pointing out his father's work culture, Lokesh said, "Chandrababu Naidu demonstrated how development decentralization should be executed post united Andhra Pradesh bifurcation in 2014. Between 2014 and 2019, Chandrababu established a plethora of industries in all districts. Former Industries Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Mekapati Goutham Reddy had said that 39,450 industries were established between 2014 and 2019 by the erstwhile TDP government, creating 5,13,350 jobs."