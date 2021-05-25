Narada Case: SC Vacation Bench To Hear CBI's Appeal Against 'house Arrest' Order Today

The vacation bench of the Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the CBI's appeal against the Calcutta High Court's order directing house arrest of 4 West Bengal leaders in the Narada case. As per the cause list, a bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai shall take up the matter after 11.30 am via video conferencing. On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked for the hearing of the HC to be deferred till May 26 owing to the Special Leave Petition filed in the apex court.

He argued that the central agency is entitled to make an appeal to the SC in the wake of unprecedented events such as the CM barging into the CBI office, Law Minister doing a protest in the court complex, etc. Recalling the manner in which the Special CBI court passed the order granting bail to the accused, he stated, "The terrorizing effect of this crowd and the stone-pelting incidents were so much that the physical copy of the case diary could not be produced before the Court. We could not argue properly. Ultimately the order came to be passed".

Opposing the prayer, Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi opined that It is was unfortunate to see a "premier" investigating agency seeking an adjournment when the question of personal liberty is involved. Pressing for bail, Singhvi reiterated that there is no flight risk of the accused as they are MLAs and Ministers. Owing to the unavailability of CJ Rajesh Bindal on Tuesday, the case was adjourned to Wednesday.

The Narada case proceedings

Ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls, some TMC leaders were accused of accepting a substantial amount of illegal gratification from Samuel leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While CBI initially arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza, he is currently out on bail. The arrest of WB Minister Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and ex-legislator Sovan Chatterjee on May 17 propelled a protest from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who demanded the unconditional release of these leaders and sat on a 6-hour long dharna with her supporters outside the CBI office for 6 hours.

Moreover, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak was continuously present in the court of the Special CBI judge when the accused were produced virtually. Granting interim bail to the 4 leaders, the Special CBI court took into account the fact that the agency didn't ask for their custody and the SC's latest order on the decongesting of prisons. Staying the order, the Calcutta HC initially sent them to judicial custody but later allowed them to be kept under house arrest.