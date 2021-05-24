Narada Case: TMC MP Urges People To File Case Against Bengal Governor, Dhankar Reacts

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday launched serious allegations against Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and asserted that he will be prosecuted after his term gets over. Kalyan Banerjee expressed anger over Governor's move of transferring the Narada case to CBI, which according to him is unconstitutional. Banerjee urged citizens to file criminal complaints against Dhankar as the TMC MP claimed he cannot do the same.

"We know we cannot file a criminal case against him. We are urging people to register a complaint against him to the concerned police station wherever the governor is provocating the crimes and violence," said TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

While talking to the media, he said that if people file complaints against Governor Dhankar then he can be prosecuted after his term gets over.

West Bengal Governor directly transferred the case (Narada) to CBI which is against the Constitution. We know we can't file a criminal case against him. We're urging people to register a complaint against him. He's the butcher of Indian Constitution: Kalyan Banerjee, TMC

Attack on BJP

After launching an attack on Governor Dhankar, the TMC MP also claimed that after 2024 several BJP leaders will go to jail. Later the TMC leader indirectly criticized PM Modi for alleged mishandling of COVID-19.

"Do not worry, after 2024 many BJP leaders will be going to prison. Tears of incompetent person who cannot handle the COVID situation, tears of incompetent person who was not able to administer the vaccine to 130 crore people will not bring him back to power in 2024. He has to go. Indians are now waiting to enjoy the second independence day," flanked the TMC MP.

Reaction from Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar posted the video of Kalyan Banerjee speaking about him on Twitter and added all the positions held by the leader and said that he is 'stunned' by such remarks from a senior leader.

He is senior functionary @AITCofficial @MamataOfficial



He is senior parliamentarian @LokSabhaSectt



He is senior advocate @barcouncilindia @barandbench



Narada Scam

The heated statements from TMC MP came after senior TMC leaders including Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC legislator Madan Mitra, and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by CBI and are in judicial custody. The four were arrested last week for 2016 Narada sting operation case.

