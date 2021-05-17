Narada Scam Arrests: 'Astonished How Governor & CBI Bypassed Me,' Alleges WB Speaker 

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested top TMC leaders Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and former TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada sting case, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. When asked to comment on the ongoing situation, Biman Banerjee said that for the sake of the Constitution, the sanction of the speaker for such kind of arrest is necessary.

Biman Banerjee said, “The matter went up to honourable Kolkata High Court. When the Kolkata HC asked whether the Speaker was requested for his sanction, CBI did not say anything. We were not asked for anything. I am astonished how they bypassed the Assembly speaker and got permission from the Governor. Until and unless there is a Speaker, the Governor shouldn’t have stepped in."

Narada Scam: WB Assembly speaker speaks to Republic TV

While hitting out at the CBI in connection to the Narada scam, the West Bengal Assembly Speaker accused the investigating agency of doing illegal work. He said, "We want everything by the rule of the law and this is not happening by the rule of law." Alleging that the CBI is working by violating the rules, Biman Banerjee asked the CBI to at least consider people, who are part of the administration. "They themselves are violating the rule of law," he added.

This statement by the Bengal Assembly Speaker comes after the state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on May 10 sanctioned the CBI to persecute top TMC leaders in connection with the Narada sting tapes. The permission came after the investigative body requested Dhankar to persecute 4 TMC leaders, who have served as Ministers in the West Bengal government. The counter-claim is that this right should have been the Assembly Speaker's.

In a press release, Raj Bhavan stated, "Honourable governor is the competent authority to accord sanction in terms of the law as he happens to be the appointing authority for such ministers in terms of Article 164 of the Constitution."

CBI Chief: 'Bengal govt Ministers were caught on camera accepting illegal gratification

While stating that the investigating agency had registered an instant case on April 16, 2017, on the orders of the honourable Kolkata High Court, RS Joshi said that it was alleged that the then public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from a sting operator.

The CBI said, "After investigation, prosecution sanction was sought against the concerned against the public servants and the same has been from the competent authority on May 7, 2021. The sanction for one more accused, the then- SP was also received and he was earlier arrested. Presently, he is on bail. Charge sheets against the 5 accused persons for whom persecution sanctions have been received are being submitted. Further investigation into the case is continuing."

What is the Narada probe?

According to reports, Narada news portal chief Mathew Samuel had contacted the then deputy mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and IPS officer S. M. H. Mirza through local contacts in 2016. Reports add that Mirza then facilitated in establishing Samuel's contact with several top-ranking Trinamool officials like - Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasun Bannerjee, Subrata Mukherjee and Iqbal Ahmed to name a few. Ahead of the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls, Samuel had posed as a businessman of Impex Consultancy Solutions floated by Samuel himself to conduct a sting operation. Samuel while interacting with Mukul Roy and aides of Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee had reportedly caught them on camera accepting bribes for illicit favours. Mirza was seen accepting Rs 5 lakh in cash from a businessman in one of the footages and has claimed that he was receiving the cash on Roy's instructions. CBI has arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza and questioned erstwhile TMC minister Mukul Roy too in connection to the case.

(Image: ANI, PTI)