Narada Scam Arrests: CM Mamata Makes Big Statement After Ending 6-hr Protest At CBI Office

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee left the CBI office in Kolkata at around 5 pm on Monday, ending her 6 hours dharna against the arrest of four TMC netas in the Narada sting operation case. "Court will give the decision," said Banerjee as she left the CBI office.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra were arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada scam. Several other top leaders like Kalyan Banerjee, MP Santanu Sen and Ratna Chatterjee had arrived at the CBI office, while TMC supporters staged a protest outside the office in Kolkata.

Following the arrest of TMC leaders, Mamata Banerjee dared the central agency to arrest her as well. She questioned how the Central agency could arrest the leaders without the permission of the Speaker and the state government, informed her lawyer Anindo Raut to the media.

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee has said that the party will move to the top court against CBI over the arrest of four TMC leaders. Banerjee said that the SC made a judgment during COVID-19 that police can't unnecessarily detain, arrest any person. Despite that, CBI and police have arrested (our members), he claimed.

Speaking to Republic TV, TMC Spokesperson Saugata Roy said, "I strongly criticize this arrest. We shall fight against the matter politically and legally. It should need sanction from the speaker of the Bengal assembly. It is revengeful action after losing the election in Bengal". The central probe agency is likely to file its charge sheet in the sting tapes case.

Meanwhile, a virtual hearing is underway at Bankshall Court in Kolkata over the arrest of the then ministers of West Bengal Govt, in a case related to Narada sting operation. The TMC leaders (ministers) are being virtually produced from Nizam Palace, before the court.

West Bengal: A large number of TMC supporters staged a protest outside the CBI office after four party leaders were arrested by the agency. pic.twitter.com/hFO9dDRCM8 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

#WATCH | TMC supporters hold protest outside the CBI office over the arrest of its leaders. pic.twitter.com/0lBPK92zfA — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Top TMC netas arrested in Narada case

Earlier in the day, TMC minister Firhad Hakim claimed that he has been arrested by the CBI without prior notice after being called in for questioning in the Narada sting case. Senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra, minister Subrata Mukherjee and ex-TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee too were brought to the CBI office along with Hakim. Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar sanctioned the prosecution of TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee - erstwhile ministers in the purported Narada sting tapes, by the CBI.

The Narada sting tapes, made public before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2016, had recorded TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs allegedly receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours. The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of the Narada News portal. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March 2017.