Narada Scam: Calcutta High Court Accepts CM Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister's Affidavit

In a major development, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed affidavits of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with the Narada scam case. Scheduling the next hearing on July 15th, the court allowed the filing against Rs 5000 per head. The current development comes after CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday filed a fresh affidavit in the Calcutta HC, in the Narada sting case based on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court directs Bengal CM, Law Minister to approach Calcutta HC

Notably, Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak had approached the Supreme Court stating that their affidavits were denied by the HC. The Calcutta High Court on June 9 had refused to accept the reply-affidavits of the TMC supremo. After hearing her plea, the five-judge SC bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran directed the HC to decide on Mamata's applications first and asked her Ghatak to file the application before the High Court once again.

Narada scam case

The Narada scam is a sting operation targetting high-ranking officials and politicians of TMC led government in 2014 which revealed several politicians and high-ranking officials accepting bribes and illegal gratifications in exchange for unofficial favours for the companies offering the bribes. The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections. The CBI had arrested the four leaders on May 17 and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had staged a six-hour-long dharna at the CBI office in Kolkata demanding the unconditional release of the four leaders while her supporters resorted to stone-pelting in the complex housing the CBI office.

The Calcutta High Court on May 28 had granted interim bail to the four accused including Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, and former TMC MLA Sovan Chhatterjee, in the Narada sting case, subject to conditions. Later, Supreme Court Judge Justices Aniruddha Bose had recused from hearing pleas filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others in the Narada Scam Case. The Bar Council of West Bengal recently sought the removal of Calcutta High Court Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal with immediate effect claiming he is an "unfair, partial and biased" judge.