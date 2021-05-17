Narada Scam: Saugata Roy Targets CBI Over TMC Leaders' Arrest, Denies All Allegations

Shortly after all four accused leaders, who were arrested in connection to the Narada scam were granted interim bail, TMC leader Saugata Roy on Monday evening spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. When asked to comment on the action taken by the CBI, Saugata Roy said that the manner in which investigative agency arrested some of the TMC leaders, including 2 Ministers- Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee and MLA Madan Mitra is "ridiculous."

TMC leader Saugata Roy said, "It’s a ridiculous performance by CBI, which has been called a ‘caged parrot’ by the Supreme Court. Ultimately, all these people walked free and the court totally rejected CBI’s plea of keeping them in judicial custody on the ground that they were influential and they might affect the witnesses."

Narada Scam: Saugata Roy hits back at CBI

While stating that he is not concerned whether his name is also mentioned in the Narada scam or not, the TMC leader said that if the CBI has chosen to take an action, let them do. He said that he is a political person and is not concerned about his personal well-being. "We are concerned about how democracy is being sought to threaten by the Modi-Shah combine. I can see how the CBI is being used as a henchman for the ruling combine," he added.

Remarking that this is BJP's way to take revenge for their pathetic defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the TMC leader said that he totally condemn this arrest. He further said, "I hail the bail of all these leaders". Asserting that he hails the leader TMC Mamata Banerjee, who challenged the CBI to arrest her, which they could not, Roy said that he also lauds the efforts of his part workers, who protested continuously.

Saugata Roy said, "In the middle of the pandemic, the Mayor of Kolkata and other Ministers were arrested. The Modi-shah combine wants to kill the people of West Bengal by taking away the key people, who are concerned with fighting COVID. This is the worst example of partition behaviour by central agencies, including the notorious CBI. This incident reminds me of the arrest of Indira Gandhi’s arrest in 1978 when she had to be released in one day. Our leaders have achieved the same sought of hallow."

When asked to comment on the protests and the stone pelting by the TMC workers on the CBI office was justified, the TMC leader Sougata Roy said, “No, not at all. Trinamool Congress is a party, which is based on emotion and their reactions are spontaneous." He said that the party did not tell them to do this. He further mentioned that Abhishek Banerjee had also issued a statement, asking everybody to remain quiet, but we are a pack of tigers, which cannot be put down. We are led by a Tigress Mamata Banerjee and any action by the Centre or the CBI cannot put us down.

Saugata Roy said, "No procedure is being followed. I do not know whether they have sought permission from anybody. I do not even know if they have got or been refused the permission. I do not know and nor do I care. We are political persons, ready to face any challenge and the BJP and the Central leadership of Modi-Shah cannot put us down by brandishing the rotten CBI against us."

While stating that it is obvious that the CBI is acting in such a manner at the behest of the central leadership. Otherwise, why Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari are not arrested, the TMC leader said that BJP is a party of losers. Speaking further, he said that the saffron party have lost badly and burnt their face. "So, what they put on the website doesn’t matter. The BJP people do not matter. The BJP was afraid that most of their party people, who left the TMC and went to BJP would come back to TMC and that’s why they took this action," he added.

CBI court grants bail to TMC leaders

The CBI on Monday morning arrested state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra as well as former minister Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada scam case in which politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera.

Their arrest had stirred up massive chaos in Kolkata as TMC supporters held demonstrations defying lockdown norms in various places, including outside the CBI office. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself joined the demonstrations and offered to get arrested in protest against the arrest of her two cabinet ministers. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently granted sanction to prosecute all the four leaders, following which the probe agency finalised its charge-sheet and moved to arrest them.

On Monday evening, a special CBI court granted bail to all four TMC leaders accused in the case. A bench led by Justice Anupam Mukherjee at the Bank shall Sessions Court granted bail to Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and former TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee against a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

