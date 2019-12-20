'Mamata Banerjee Must Resign If She Does Not Have Faith In Indian Democracy':Narasimha Rao

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has slammed West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remark of having no faith in the institutions of India such as the Parliament and the Judiciary. "If she has no trust in Indian parliament, Indian democracy, Indian judiciary then she must resign in protest. But she should not speak the language of Pakistan," said Narasimha Rao. "If you have no respect for India's democracy then you have no business to be the chief minister of a state," added Narasimha Rao.

Narasimha Rao slams Mamata Banerjee over her statements on CAA