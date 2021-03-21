Narasimha Rao's Daughter Vani Devi Wins As TRS Sweeps Telangana Legislative Council Polls

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) Vani Devi, the daughter of former PM PV Narasimha Rao, secured victory in the Legislative Council elections from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates' constituency on Saturday. The ruling TRS candidate defeated her rival and sitting BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao Elections to two Graduates' constituencies were held on March 14 wherein over 10 lakh voters exercised their franchise. TRS sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy won the MLC polls from Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduates constituency, thereby allowing TRS to complete a clean sweep in the elections held in the two constituencies.

Following TRS' victory, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on their wins and thanked the people for reposing faith in the CM KCR-led TRS. As many as 93 candidates were in the fray from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, while 71 contested from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency. The votes of the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency are counted in the state capital.

Big congratulations to @SurabhiVaniDevi Garu & @PRRTRS Garu on emerging victorious in the graduate MLC elections



Gratitude to the voters for showing up in large numbers & reposing faith in KCR Garu’s nominees ðŸ™



Compliments to @trspartyonline leaders & cadre for their efforts — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 20, 2021

Congress accuses TRS of indulging in malpractice

Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Friday had alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had indulged in enrolling bogus voters in the MLC elections. Sravan claimed that the TRS government had failed to protect the lakes, adding after lake encroachments have multiplied after the party had come to power. "The Congress Party have time and again said that the TRS party is indulging in enrolling bogus votes in the recent Graduate MLC elections in Telangana", he said.

"During Telangana agitations, it was one of the main agendas that the thousands of lakes in and around Hyderabad City be protected from encroachments. These lakes in and around Hyderabad City were always exposed to encroachments. So, during the Telangana agitations, we have kept an agenda that all the lakes in Telangana state be protected from encroachments," he said.

"On behalf of the Congress party, we demand that a fully empowered Hyderabad's Lakes Protection Authority be constituted," Sravan said. He further added that by constituting a lakes protection authority, we can not only protect the ecology and environment but also can save Hyderabad from any natural disasters like the recent 2020 Hyderabad floods.