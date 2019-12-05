Narasimha Rao's Grandson Demands Apology From Dr.Singh For 1984 Riots Remarks

Slamming former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's comments on former Home Minister late PV Narasimha Rao and the 1984 riots, his grandson and BJP official spokesperson NV Subhash, on Thursday, said that Singh must apologize to Rao's family. He added that while blaming Rao, the former PM must also blame then-PM Rajiv Gandhi too. He added that if Gandhi had called in the army, the massacre may have been prevented.

Narasimha Rao family demands apology

"It is unacceptable to us. Being the family member, we are saddened by this comment given by Manmohan Singh - close family member of PV Narasimha Rao. If Dr. Manmohan Singh has to blame Narasimha Rao, I ask him to blame the then PM Rajiv Gandhi. At that time, his mother had been assassinated by the Sikh gunmen and massacred 4000 Sikhs. He should have called a cabinet meeting and then decided to call in the Army," he said.

He added, "After 35 years of the Sikh riots and 15 years after Narasimha Rao's death, such statements make me very saddened. He should give an unconditional apology to the family members because all credits are given to Congress but all discredits are given to late Narasimha Rao. If Rajiv Gandhi had taken a decision, the massacre would not have happened."

Dr. Manmohan Singh blames Narasimha Rao

Earlier in the day, Singh said that if the Former PM PV Narasimha Rao had taken a step, 1984 riots would not have happened. Speaking at the event organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former PM IK Gujral, Singh said that Gujral had warned Rao of the grave situation but he did not pay heed to it. This comes at the backdrop of the re-opening of the 1984 riots cases.

#WATCH Ex-PM Manmohan Singh: When the sad event of '84 took place, IK Gujral ji went to the then HM PV Narasimha Rao&told him,situation is so grave that it's necessary for govt to call Army at the earliest. If that advice had been heeded perhaps '84 massacre could've been avoided https://t.co/Y9yy3j1Sr8 pic.twitter.com/mtQwfUcYLy — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

SC to start hearing 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases

Earlier on November 29, the Special Investigation Team probing into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots submitted a sealed cover report before the Supreme Court regarding the 198 cases closed by the CBI. The Supreme Court will consider the SIT report filed by the SIT team under Justice Dhingra and the hearing is set to begin hearing in two weeks. Previously, Supreme Court agreed to consider the bail plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Sajjan Kumar, 73, was convicted to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

