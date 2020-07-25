PV Narasimha Rao's Grandson Exposes Congress: 'Former PM Sidelined Due To Sonia Gandhi'

As the Congress party has heaped praise on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, his grandson NV Subhash, who is now in BJP, criticised the party. Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, he said that Congress is attempting to own the legacy as BJP has given the former PM his due credits. Subhash said that it took 16 years for the Congress party to recognise his contributions, and demanded an explanation. Revealing that former PM's family has boycotted Congress call for celebrations on his birth anniversary, he said that Late PV Narasimha Rao was sidelined because he had differences with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

"It was a surprise for me and my family. Even when he passed away in 2004, we all know how he was treated. Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister - claims to be PV's best friend, but he did nothing in Delhi. His body was flown into Hyderabad, state honours were also not accorded according to the protocol. from the past 16 years, we asked Congress party that despite promises that memorial and trust will be built for future generations to recall him, they haven't done so. All of a sudden, after Narendra Modi ji came to power and memorial was built, all of the sudden Congress party is heaping praises on him. My grievance against the Congress party and a question to them is why it took 16 years for you to recognize him? The explanation should be given."

READ | Telangana To Hold Year-long Celebrations To Honour PV Narasimha Rao

He also added, "Just because there are certain differences between Congress party and PV Narasimha doesn't mean he has to be insulted. There are two issues - one is BJP has given the ex-PM due honours and that TRS is a bitter enemy of Congress in the state, so they are suddenly trying to own his legacy. Our family except maternal grandfather, everyone has boycotted the event organised by Congress."

READ | NV Subhash welcomes Telangana govt's initiative to honour PV Narasimha Rao on anniversary

Congress praises PV Narasimha Rao

The Congress in Telangana launched the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on July 24. Describing the former Prime Minister as a dedicated Congress leader, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the grand old party takes pride in his accomplishments and contribution. Congratulating the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for having organised the year long celebrations, she said, "Shri PV Narasimha Rao was a very respected national and international figure. The Congress party takes pride in his many accomplishments and contributions."

"Shri PV Narasimha Rao's tenure was also marked by a number of political, social and foreign policy achievements that have endured. Above all he was a dedicated Congressman who served the party devotedly in various capacities," she added.

READ | Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's accomplishments: Sonia Gandhi

About PV Narasimha Rao

PV Narasimha Rao served as the 9th Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. He is known for bringing about a major economic transformation in the country. It was under his Prime Ministership that then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh liberalised India's economy in 1991 when the country was on the verge of bankruptcy after decades of License Raj and what had then derogatorily come to be known as the 'Hindu rate of growth'. It is alleged that his own party Congress hasn't been kind to him and has contributed to erasing his legacy.

READ | KCR demands Bharat Ratna for former PM Narasimha Rao; plans to invite Clinton & ex-UK PM