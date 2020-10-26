Narayan Rane Attacks Maha CM Over Sushant Case; Says 'culprits Will Be Nabbed One Day'

BJP leader Narayan Rane came down heavily at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday over the death case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rane also claimed that the Bollywood actor did not die by suicide and was murdered.

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) has given his son a clean chit himself. It is surprising. CBI has not submitted its conclusive report yet and he has declared himself innocent. I have said it before as well - Sushant did not die by suicide, he was murdered. The culprits will be nabbed one day. How long will you try to hide things or use police to protect your own son?" said Narayan Rane in Marathi on Monday.

'CBI investigation is still on'

BJP leader Nitesh Rane said he was ‘surprised’ that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called the Sushant Singh Rajput case as ‘suicide’ in his speech on the occasion of Dussehra. Speaking to Republic TV, Nitish Rane said that the comment raised eyebrows when the CBI investigation was still on, including the Disha Salian case and her fiance Rohan Rai being probed. The politician stated that the CM clarifying that his son, MLA-minister Aaditya Thackeray was not involved in the case, proved that something was amiss.

"They are investigating all factors including the Disha Salian case. We heard Rohan Rai’s friends have been contacted and the officers went to his house. Why is Uddhav ji then saying that this was a case of suicide? What is his interest in the case and why is he giving a clarification that his son’s name is dragged," Nitish Rane added. The Bollywood actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14. The CBI is currently probing the case.

Earlier, Nitish Rane had made huge claims alleging that Disha Salian had called on 100 before her death, while questioning the lack of calls for four hours before her death in her call data records. Rane also stated that Rohan Rai came down 25 minutes after Disha’s fall from the building, wondering where he was till then. Rane claimed that Disha had called Sushant about misbehaviour with her at a party, after which he informed Rhea Chakraborty, who informed another person, after which a person was sent to Disha’s home.

