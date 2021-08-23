Narayan Rane Claims Eknath Shinde Is 'fed Up' With Shiv Sena; MVA Minister Rubbishes Claim

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday rubbished Union Minister Narayan Rane's assertion that he is dissatisfied with Shiv Sena. Speaking to the media during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on August 21, Rane had claimed that Shinde is "fed up" with the Sena as he has to ask Matoshree (residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray) before signing any file. Stressing that the Maharashtra Minister has "no work" in the party as well as the MVA government, the Rajya Sabha MP stated, "If he approaches me, I will surely induct him into the BJP".

However, the Sena leader told reporters, "I have complete freedom in my department. Via the Urban Development Ministry, I could make a decision on the Unified Development Control Regulations, which was pending for the last many years, for the interests of the common person and the state. Similarly, we are taking forward the work of Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg which is set to be inaugurated soon. That's why I am satisfied with my Ministry and my party. There is no truth in what he (Narayan Rane) said.

Shinde specified that neither Thackeray nor 'Matoshree' interfered in his functioning. At the same time, he reminded the Union Minister that a major policy decision in any state government is taken only after the consent of the Chief Minister. According to him, this was yet another attempt by the opposition to "spread confusion".

Shiv Sena MLA backs rapprochement with BJP

A few months earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had set the rumour mills abuzz for pitching an alliance with his party's erstwhile ally BJP. He is under the scanner of the ED in connection with the Tops Grup case and the National Spot Exchange Limited money laundering case. He opined that rapprochement with PM Modi will ensure that the harassment endured by him, Ravindra Waikar and Anil Parab will come to an end.