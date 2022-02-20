Narayan Rane Claims 'govt Notice Ready For Thackerays'; Sena Says 'We Have Your Horoscope'

War of words continues between Shiv Sena and BJP as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues a notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane for illegal construction. On Saturday, Rane refuted allegations claiming that 'not even one inch of the building is used for anything illegal'. Sena has accused BJP of trying to topple the MVA govt by threatening ED action against its top leaders.

Sena Vs BJP: Rane's bungalow gets BMC notice

"I was in Delhi yesterday when I came to know that BMC has issued me a notice, over my house. This house was completed by a famous architect on 17th Sept 2009 as per 1991 Development Control Regulations. Not even one inch of building used for anything illegal," said Rane. In a warning to CM Uddhav Thackeray, he added, "I have learnt that Enforcement Directorate department's notice is ready for four persons in Matoshree".

I was in Delhi y'day when I came to know that BMC has issued me a notice, over my house. This house was completed by a famous architect on 17th Sept 2009 as per 1991 Development Control Regulations. Not even one inch of building used for anything illegal: Union Min Narayan Rane pic.twitter.com/37g1DdtdYG — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

On Thursday, BMC has issued a notice to a bungalow owned by Union minister Narayan Rane for conducting inspection and taking measurements of the premises located in the upscale Juhu area. The 'Adish' bungalow, which falls under the K-west civic ward located in the western suburbs of Mumbai, has been issued to verify complaints of illegal constructions. A BMC team visited the spot, but returned without any action as no one from the Rane family was present at the bungalow.

Amid Rane's threat to Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut retorted, "Narayan Rane is threatening that he has our horoscope. Stop giving threats. We too have your horoscope. You might be Union Minister but this is Maharashtra. Don't forget this. We are your 'baap', you very well know what that means". Rane - an ex-Shiv Sena leader - was recently arrested by Maharashtra police after he claimed that 'he would have slapped Uddhav', which the govt deemed 'derogatory'.

Recently, Sena has alleged that BJP was using central agencies against Maharashtra's ruling coalition in a bid to 'pressurize them to bow down'. In addition, the Sena leader claimed that the central agencies are also hounding his and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's family members. Moreover, Sanjay Raut claimed that the Thackeray family is falsely being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug.

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - ushering Uddhav Thackeray's maiden CM term on November 28, 2019.