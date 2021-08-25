Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Wednesday that he stands 'vindicated' after the Bombay High Court granted him relief from coercive action over his 'derogatory' remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Maharashtra government told the High Court earlier on Wednesday that it won't take action against Rane in the FIR filed by the Nashik Police till September 17, when the plea would be heard.

Addressing a press briefing after the hearing, Rane said, "The verdict in all the false cases (filed by Shiv Sena) against me in Bombay High Court has come in my favour. This is an indication that the country is run by laws."

The Union minister was arrested on August 24, over his controversial remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray, which triggered a political row. A total of three FIRs were filed against him in connection with the controversy at Pune, Nashik, and Thane. Hours after Rane's arrest, a court in Mahad granted him bail on late Tuesday night.

During the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of his party on Monday, Narayan Rane allegedly said that he would have "slapped" CM Thackeray over the latter's 'ignorance' of the year of India's independence. He tweeted "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone prevails), after getting bail and on his way back to Mumbai.

'What Did I Say That Made Them Angry?'

Defending his statement during Wednesday's press conference, the Minister stated, "What I said was because of my pride for the country." Rane added that his statement was 'factual', although the words used by him might be wrong.

"What did I say that made them angry? I am patriotic, which is why I couldn't stand his behaviour and I made the remark. I won't say it again till the court matter ends," he said.

Rane however pointed out that the Shiv Sena chief has also made controversial statements in the past but it was not regarded as 'crime.'

"I said that I would slap anyone who doesn't remember the national festival. My statement came on record and action was taken. But what did the Chief Minister say in the past? He once said, 'whoever speaks against (Uddhav's residence) Matoshree, we will break their mouths.' Now is this not a crime?" asked Rane.

Further recalling Uddhav Thackeray's 2018 comment against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Rane said, "Thackeray once called Yogi a dhongi, and that he should be beaten with chappals. Is this his culture?"

The Union Minister said he is not afraid of the Shiv Sena leadership and that they cannot do anything to him. "When the Sena grew, I had also contributed to the party. I have survived you all. I am not afraid of you. You can't do anything you want. The Police will try to maintain law and order," said Rane.

Rane also informed that he will resume 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Friday from Sindhudurg.