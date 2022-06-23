As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is on the verge of crumbling, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Union Minister Narayan Rane on June 23 lambasted the MVA, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, stating that the alliance of NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena was designed for convenience and self-interest.

In a series of tweets, the ex-Maharashtra CM said, "The alliance government is designed for convenience and self-interest, so do not boast of work. Some rebelled several times. Entire Maharashtra knows the history of that rebellion. It is not appropriate to threaten dignitaries at any time."

Rane added, "Hon'ble Sharad Pawar Saheb is threatening, 'Come and show it in the Vidhan Sabha'?, they are coming. They will come and vote as they please. Pushing even their hair will make it harder for you to get back to power."

Taking a dig at Sanjay Raut, the Union Minister said, "Sanjay Raut, how many MLAs are you (Shiv Sena) left with? Don't expect to get votes, you will loose."

Sharad Pawar Says 'Majority Proven On House Floor'

This comes after Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar made it clear that his party and the alliance will support Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, further stating that the state government's majority can be proven only in the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Pawar also said that Eknath Shinde's camp should face action under the Anti-Defection Law.

Speaking to the press, the NCP chief said, "MVA decided to back CM Uddhav Thackeray. I believe once the (Shiv Sena) MLAs return to Mumbai, the situation will change. The way to prove if Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority is through the floor of the Assembly."

Shinde Showcases Strength, Releases First Picture With MLAs

Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs (now increased) showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain." As per latest updates, the number of MLAs have now expanded.

Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have further revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognised as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With a strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (after appointing Bharat Gogawale on Wednesday) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face party action.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM Thackeray has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of over 40 MLAs. 37 from Shiv Sena and several independents. Bharat Gogawale, who was appointed as chief whip by the rebel legislators, said that more MLAs would join them.

In a Facebook live address on June 22, Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. On June 22 night, CM Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move back into 'Matoshree'.

Image: ANI, Facebook/UddhavThackeray