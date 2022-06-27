Narayan Rane Lambasts Shiv Sena Leaders Over Remarks Against Rebels; 'Your Power Is Gone'

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government battles rebellion while on the verge of crumbling, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Monday lashed out at CM Uddhav Thackeray's son and state cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray, as well as Shiv Sena spokesperson and Parliamentarian Sanjay Raut for their threatening remarks against rebelling legislators in Guwahati.

Taking it to Twitter, the BJP leader tweeted in Marathi which can be roughly translated as, "Shiv Sena's power is gone now so the Yuvraj (Aaditya) should stop threatening with such remarks. Who will believe the vulgarities of those who cannot even kill mosquitoes on their limbs, 'the corpses of the rebels will come out of the hotel in Guwahati', Isn't it a crime to make such threats?"

शिवसेनेची सत्ता गेल्यात जमा. युवराजांनी धमक्या देणं बंद करावं. अंगावरचे मच्छर मारता येत नाहीत अशांच्या, 'गुवाहाटीतील हॉटेलमधून बंडखोरांची प्रेतं बाहेर पडतील', अशा

वल्गनांवर कोण विश्वास ठेवेल? अशा धमक्या देणं हा गुन्हा होत नाही का? — Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile, defending his 'living corpses' remark earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut said, "Their bodies are alive, but their soul is dead, it is a way of speaking in Maharashtra. What wrong did I say? I tweeted what Gulabrao Patil said, what he said is correct for all those sitting in Guwahati. How people change their fathers. We are not those who change their fathers, that is what Gulabrao Patil said. Forty years you were in the party, now you quit. I did not insult anyone, I spoke about what happened," he said.

Eknath Shinde camp withdraws support to MVA

Earlier on Monday, the Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp withdrew its support to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration. The move was mentioned in the petition before the Supreme Court filed to challenge the disqualification proceedings and the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Legislative Party leader of the Shiv Sena.

In para 38 of the petition, the Shinde camp writes, "The government in the State of Maharashtra, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has lost the majority in the house as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support this bringing it below the majority in the house. However, the MVA government continues to misuse the office of the Deputy Speaker to ensure that they remain in power by whatever means necessary."

While no formal communication in this regard has come to the fore yet, it implies that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government will collapse if the SC imposes a stay on the disqualification proceedings against the 16 rebel MLAs.

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

On June 21, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of June 22.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, the strength of the rebel camp swelled to 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party and 7 Independents. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 16 MLAs including Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane and Anil Babar.

While they were asked to respond to the disqualification notice by 5 pm today, Shinde and the 15 other rebel MLAs facing disqualification, filed separate pleas in the Supreme Court. They have sought a stay on the disqualification proceedings citing the pendency of a resolution seeking the removal of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Moreover, Shinde has also challenged the approval of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader.

