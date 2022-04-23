Narayan Rane Lambasts Shiv Sena Over Rana Couple's Arrest; 'Will Go With Ravan As CM'

In a first response, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane lashed out at the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra as independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana were apprehended by Mumbai Police amidst the brewing Hanuman Chalisa row. Targeting the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration, Narayan Rane stated that Shiv Sena goes wherever there is power and money.

"Shiv Sena leaders can go with anyone. If Ravan comes and offers them the CM post for five years then they will go with him also. Shiv Sena will go wherever there is power and money," Narayan Rane said.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also lambasted the Maharashtra government over the arrests of Navneet and Ravi Rana. "In Maharashtra, all kinds of fake cases have been put on opposition leaders. They don't know how to fight opposition which is why they are using the police. Why don't they keep the police aside and face us?" he said.

Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana arrested by Mumbai Police over Hanuman Chalisa faceoff

Mumbai Police on Friday arrested Ravi and Navneet Rana amid a massive faceoff over Hanuman Chalisa. An FIR has been registered against them under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was filed by Shiv Sena workers.

Meanwhile, Navneet and Ravi Rana have given a written complaint to Mumbai Police and said that all 700 people including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut should also be booked under sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294, 504, 506 of IPC.

Amid stiff resistance by the ruling Shiv Sena, the Rana couple on Saturday called off their plan of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, citing that they do not want to disturb the law and order situation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city for an event on Sunday.

"Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to me and told me about Prime Minister Narendra Modi being honoured Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award on Sunday. Therefore, in order to avoid any untoward incident a day before the programme today, we decided to withdraw our decision to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray," Ravi Rana said.