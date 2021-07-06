Narayan Rane Reaches Delhi Amid Buzz Of His Induction In Cabinet; Says 'will Let You Know'

Amid rumours of expansion of the Union Cabinet, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Narayan Rane landed in Delhi on Tuesday. His was one of the names coming up every now and then, and his sudden visit to the national capital has made it evident that he might find a place in PM Modi's Union of Ministers. However, talking to the media at the airport, he did not give any definitive statement on the matter.

He said, "I am an MP and I keep visiting Delhi, and now that the session is just around the corner, my visit should not come off as a surprise. All MPs have to come and for that, even I have come." He further added," If something happens, I will let you know." He then made his way towards the car, snubbing all questions related to the expansion in the Union Cabinet, and his induction in the same.

This comes after sources told Republic Media Network that the Union Cabinet reshuffle will take place at 10.30 am on Thursday, July 8. This will mark the first-ever Cabinet expansion exercise since the NDA government assumed power in May 2019. PM Modi's cabinet at present has 53 Ministers besides PM Modi, and only has space to accommodate 28 more Ministers as the maximum number is set at 81.

Prospective Ministerial faces

PM Modi is scheduled to chair a crucial meeting at 10 pm on Tuesday. Senior leaders such as BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are slated to attend this meeting, in which a decision regarding the induction of all the probable names is going to be taken.

As of now names likes, Sarbananda Sonowal, Sushil Modi, Narayan Rane, Heena Gavit, Pritam Munde, Zafar Islam, Anupriya Patel, Locket Chatterjee, Dilip Ghosh, Shantanu Thakur, Tirath Singh Rawat, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Sunita Duggal, RCP Singh, Lalan Singh, Rahul Kaswan, Ashwini Vaishnav, Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Vinod Sonkar are coming up.

Some of these leaders, like Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Narayan Rane, Anupriya Patel have also been summoned to Delhi.

(Credits-PTI)