Narayanasamy Wants CBI To Probe Alleged Sale Of Temple Lands In Puducherry Through Fake Documents

Senior Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday sought a probe by the CBI into the alleged sale of temple lands by those with political influence and also disposal of properties through fake documents.

Addressing reporters here, he alleged that there were instances of temple lands in some places in the union territory being sold in that manner.

"...There are instances of temple lands in places like Villianoor and Ariyapalam having been sold by a group of persons holding political influence by getting fake title deeds. The culprits hailed from neighbouring Chennai and also Puducherry," he alleged.

The former Chief Minister charged that lands belonging to Kamatchiamman temple in Puducherry and also a Pillayar temple were either sold or grabbed in collusion with a section of officials in the Registration department.

Narayanasamy claimed that the local police would not be able to take action although a complaint had been registered about the sale of the lands through fake documents. "There should therefore be a probe by CBI and temple properties were now insecure in Puducherry," he said.

The former Chief Minister said the Congress would write to the Union Home Ministry seeking a CBI probe into the scam.

He also charged that the law and order was in a shambles in Puducherry.