Narendra Singh Tomar Takes Umbrage At 'release Activists' Demand During Farmers' Stir

On Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took umbrage at the demand for the release of activists during the farmer's protests against the agrarian laws. A day earlier, farmers belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) were seen holding posters in support of some of the accused persons in the Delhi riots and the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case at the Tikri border. This included Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Varavara Rao and Anand Teltumbde.

While acknowledging that the farmer could have genuine concerns regarding MSP and APMC, Tomar refused to buy the argument that the release of the imprisoned intellectuals, democratic rights activists and student activists concerned them. He called upon the farmers' unions to avoid such an incident in future. Incidentally, BKU (Ugrahan) had given this demand in writing in a letter written to the Centre on October 14 and called for the withdrawal of the cases against the aforesaid individuals.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "What are they demonstrating about? The farmers’ demand can be about MSP. The farmers’ demand can be about APMC. The farmers’ demand can be pertaining to amendments in the law. How can this be a demand of the farmers? If such posters are being put up there, then I want to tell the farmer unions that you should avoid such things. This is a tactic to disperse the farmers’ agitation."

I think will find a solution. I am hopeful. I would like to urge the Farmer Unions that they should break the deadlock. Govt has sent them a proposal. If there is an objection over the provisions of an Act, the discussion is held over it: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/ymGAlWgJdA — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Centre keeps the door open for talks

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. On Wednesday, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. However, Tomar requested the farmers to mull over the proposal and come forward for talks again.

