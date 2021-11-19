Narendra Tomar Admits 'we Failed To Explain Benefits Of Farm Laws', Gives Assurance On MSP

A few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on the withdrawal of three farm laws, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the media and explained the reason behind the decision. The Union Minister mentioned that even though several farmer unions extended support to the development, the Government failed to make those who were protesting understand the importance of it. Narendra Tomar also pointed out changes that took place in Narendra Modi's regime.

'In last 7 yrs many new schemes benefitting agriculture were started,' added the Agricultural Minister.

Nation is witness to the fact that ever since PM Modi took the reins of the govt in his hands in 2014, the commitment of his govt has been for farmers & agriculture. As a result, you would've seen that in last 7 yrs many new schemes benefitting agriculture were started: Agri Min pic.twitter.com/rnGi5RcmQY — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Narendra Tomar on the intention behind the three laws:

"The three new laws were brought as Modiji wanted a positive change in the agricultural sector. He wanted to solve the issues pertaining to the farmers' work. It is very sad that we are not able to implement them. I want to thank all the farmers, farmer unions, scientists and stakeholders who extended support to the new laws; however, for some reason, few of the farmers were not onboard with it. We tried to explain to them the importance, but we failed. PM's announcement is a welcoming step," added Agricultural Minister.

Narendra Tomar on Government's future action

The Agricultural Minister, in his address, added that the Centre has initiated steps to form a committee to include stakeholders including political leaders, farmers and scientists for the agriculture sector. The decision to enhance MSP will be taken after a report is submitted by this committee.

He has also said that a committee will be formed on Zero Budget Farming, MSP, crop diversification issues. The committee will have Centre, State Govts, farmers, scientists, economists. It will submit a report over making MSP effective & transparent and other issues: NS Tomar pic.twitter.com/xTko2t6DL5 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

What were three farm laws and protest against them?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 was brought to free the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

The protesting farmers were fearing that the laws will destroy the MSP system. The other objection was over big corporate houses, farmers assumed that will end up getting less for their crops. Farmers feared going out of business with disbanding of the mandi system.

