Narendra Tomar Appointed Central Observer Of Uttarakhand; BJP Legislature Meet On Saturday

Amid a series of political developments in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat stepped down from his position on Friday, months before the 2022 Assembly Elections. Tirath Singh Rawat, who had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat this March, served for just four months as the Uttarakhand CM.

Sources told Republic TV that state BJP legislators will be holding a meeting at the party headquarters at 3 pm on Saturday. All the MLAs have been informed to be present at the meeting to take a call on the next Chief Minister. It is being said that the next state leader would be an MLA and not an MP as Tirath Singh was. This could be a possible Cabinet rejig, they added.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as a central observer for the state of Uttarakhand. He will be visiting the state on Saturday. A number of key meetings are likely to take place tomorrow.

Uttarakhand CM resigns

Earlier in the day, Tirath Singh Rawat offered his resignation as the Chief Minister of the State. This is the second time in a year that Uttarakhand is witnessing a change of Chief Minister which leads to a big churn in the Uttarakhand BJP.

Previously, there was speculation over a possible change of guard in the state which was fuelled by Tirath Singh Rawat being summoned suddenly on Wednesday to Delhi. He met the BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Trivendra Singh Rawat had resigned in March paving the way for Tirath Singh Rawat who was then the Uttarakhand BJP Chief. Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned when he was only 10 days short of completing the fourth year of his governance in the State. However, after his resignation, Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked the party for providing him with the opportunity to lead the government.