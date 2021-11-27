The Narendra Modi government further gave into the demands of protesting farmers on Saturday by promising to constitute a committee for discussion on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), besides withdrawing cases filed against the protestors and offering compensation for those killed during protests.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced today that a committee will be formed to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making the MSP system more transparent and effective. "This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations. With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled," said Tomar.

He informed that the bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in the Parliament on the first day of the winter session on November 29, bringing relief to the farmers who continue to agitate at the Delhi borders.

"Farmer organizations had demanded to decriminalize stubble burning by farmers. The government of India has accepted this demand as well," the Minister said.

Tomar added that the respective state governments can consider withdrawing the cases filed against farmers for engaging in violence or clashing with police during demonstrations. In addition to this, the states can also consider granting compensation to the families of those who were killed in the protest, said Tomar.

"As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will take a decision. The state governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy," he said.

Govt fulfils all demands by farmers, urges them to end protests

"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home," the Minister said.

The demand to roll back the three farm bills has remained the major centre of protest by farmers since 2020, followed by several other demands including a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things.

PM Modi had last week announced his government's decision to withdraw the contentious laws. Days later, the Union Cabinet cleared the bill to withdraw the legislation, which will be tabled in the Parliament on November 29.

However, even after the government's announcement, the farmers refused to end the protests, citing several pending demands, including a guarantee on MSP.