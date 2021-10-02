Narendra Tomar Calls Congress Leadership 'irrelevant' Amid Crisis In Punjab, Chhattisgarh

Taking a dig at the Indian National Congress (INC) regarding ongoing crises in the party's Punjab and Chhattisgarh units, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said that the INC leadership has now become irrelevant and the party is neither able to play the role of Opposition nor is it able to solve its own issues.

The Congress unit in Punjab is currently in a fix after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his position of president on September 28. Sidhu's resignation was followed by the resignations of four more Congress leaders considered close to him.

The cricketer-turned-politician resigned as Punjab Congress president a few days after Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation as Punjab chief minister. The development comes as a major blow to Congress ahead of the state's upcoming bypolls.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress-led government has been facing demands from several leaders for rotational chief ministership in the state. The demand come after Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo asked for a change chief ministership in the state after the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two and a half years in office in June. On the other hand, 24 Congress MLAs have been camping in Delhi to voice support for Chief Minister Baghel continuing in office.

Separately, Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Friday, raised concerns over the Congress party’s condition amid the ongoing crises in the Punjab and Chhattisgarh units. Hooda said that the current turmoil is not good for the party and Congress should do a deep brainstorming session on the issues in order to solve them.

'BJP will easily win Madhya Pradesh bypolls': Narendra Singh Tomar

Narendra Singh Tomar, who was in Madhya Pradesh, also spoke about the upcoming bypolls in the state. He asserted confidence that the BJP will easily win all the three Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in the state's upcoming bypolls and said that there was no doubt about the outcome.

Madhya Pradesh is all set for byelections in three Assembly constituencies- Jobat in Alirajpur district, Prithvipur in Nawari district, and Raigaon constituency in Satna district. Bypolls will also be held in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI)