Narendra Tomar Slams '2 Cr Signatures' Claim; Says 'Congress Has Always Been Anti-farmers'

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's list reportedly signed by '2 crore farmers' against the farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday remarked that whatever the Wayanad MP says even the Congress does not take it seriously. Downplaying the purported list, the Agriculture Minister reiterated Congress' hypocrisy over the farm laws and pointed out at the Opposition had mentioned similar reforms in their 2019 manifesto. Tomar also highlighted that several farmers have denied signing any document sent by the Congress party, therefore, debunking the purported list submitted to the President earlier today.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Narendra Tomar said, "Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, even the Congress does not take it seriously. So, there is no question of the country as well. Today, when he went to lodge his protest with the President - I asked all these farmers and they have informed that no Congress person visited them to take their signature and that none of them signed the memorandum. If Rahul Gandhi is so worried about the farmers, then when their government was in power they should have done something for the benfit of the agriculture sector. Congress has always been anti-farmers. Secondly, all these three bills, have been mentioned in the 2019 Congress manifesto. They had said that when they come to power they will abolish APMC, will ensure that the trade is done without any tax imposition, increase contract farming and also essential commodities act will be scrapped."

'This should be clarified by Congress'

"Now I want to tell Rahul Gandhi when you had released your manifesto in 2019, were you lying then or are you lying now? This should be clarified by Congress. If people who imposed the Emergency in the country, start lecturing on Democracy, then who will support them?" the Union Minister question.

Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi along with Ghulam Nabi Azad & Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and handed over the purported list of 2 crore signatories who they claim are against the farm laws. However, Republic TV accessed the documents and found that there are no contact numbers or address of the farmers that the Congress party claims have signed the documents against farm laws. The BJP has also hit out at the Opposition party for politicising the farmer's protest despite the ongoing talks between the Centre and the unions.

Centre invites farmers again

A day after the farmers' unions unanimously rejected the proposal sent by the Centre, the Ministry of Agriculture has written to the protesting farmers inviting them for discussions. On Wednesday, the protesting farmers' unions urged the Centre to come up with a 'concrete proposal' to re-start the process of negotiations again. Farmers assured Centre that they are ready for the discussions and want the Union Government to participate in the deliberations with an 'open mind and neat intention'.

