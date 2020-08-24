CWC Meeting: Narottam Mishra Taunts Congress, Hints At Hierarchical Preferences

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday took a jibe at Gandhi family, stating that "Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class". This comes as Congress sees itself in the middle of another political turmoil as the party seems to be deeply divided on the leadership issue.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Mishra said that the opposition party has several eligible candidates for the post of party chief like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra.

"There are many eligible candidates in Congress (for the post of party chief) like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra. Congress members should understand that Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class," Mishra said.



CWC meeting shambles

At the beginning of the Congress Working Committee meeting, interim president Sonia Gandhi offered to resign. However, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and former Defence Minister urged her to continue as president of the Congress party. Speaking at the meeting, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi lamented that the dissenting letter had been sent at a time when his mother was in the hospital. Thereafter, he reportedly accused the signatories to the letter of colluding with BJP.

As per sources, four senior Congress leaders logged off from the CWC meeting in protest against the former party president's remarks. Sources revealed that Rahul Gandhi's camp has said that the details of the letter should not have been released to the media. It has also been alleged that the 23 dissenting members “betrayed” Congress by going to the media. After Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Azad took objection to Gandhi's allegation, Congress went into damage control mode. According to sources, the Wayanad MP spoke to Sibal after which the latter decided to withdraw his tweet.

Congress leaders urge for leadership change

Reportedly, several Congress leaders wrote to the Congress president on August 12 calling for sweeping changes in the party's functioning. As per suspended Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, more than 300 leaders representing all regions and states are signatories to the letter. Some of the senior leaders who have reportedly signed the letter include Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Milind Deora, Mukul Wasnik, Jitin Prasada, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Prithviraj Chavan. The dissent seems to have paved for two factions within the party - with some leaders urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as the chief while others demanding a change in the leadership or the revival of the grand old party.

