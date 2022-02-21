Narottam Mishra Avers 'Centre Should Look Into Banning PFI, MP Govt Probing Its Funds'

After Karnataka ministers and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also voiced that the centre should look into banning the Popular Front of India (PFI). His reaction comes after a Bajrang Dal activist was murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Sunday night.

"The murder is condemnable. We (MP government) are also investigating PFI about reports that they are receiving foreign funds," Mishra said. On Assam CM and others urging the Central government to ban the PFI, he said, "The Centre should look into it."

Earlier in the day, speaking to Republic Media Network, Himanta Biswa said, "Assam has been demanding a complete ban on PFI, and we will continue with our demand to the Central government that the PFI should be banned immediately. Not because of what they are doing in the case of hijab, that is a democratic protest, I don't have any issue. But they are directly involved in subversive activities...they are involved in radicalizing people."

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also noted that there is a strong demand for banning PFI. Even I have doubt, PFI could be one of the reasons behind this. Such fundamental organisations with very strong religious sycophancy want to divide the country into religious lines. Such organisations should be banned," he said.

State's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also said that the government is probing PFI's role in the Shivamogga murder case.

23-year-old Bajrang Dal worker, Harsha, was attacked by unknown assailants in Shivamogga district on Sunday night. He was rushed to MC Gan district but could not be saved.

Three arrested in Shivamogga murder case

Earlier in the day, Jnanendra confirmed that three people have been arrested in the case while assuring to arrest all involved in the killing. On Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's demand of the NIA probe, he said, "We will take a call on how to take this forward. It is too early right now."

Following Harsha's death, several Bajrang Dal workers gathered outside the hospital to protest against the shocking murder. Meanwhile, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the district to maintain law and order.