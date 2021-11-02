In another case of a bizarre allegation, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday accused the Kamal Nath-led Congress government for rising fuel prices in the state. He asserted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government has not increased the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel price and it is the Congress government that has done the same. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said, "We have not increased the VAT on petrol and diesel prices. It was former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath Ji who had increased the VAT despite promising to reduce petrol prices in the Congress manifesto. He should answer why he increased it.

Mishra's remarks came a day after another BJP Minister from Madhya Pradesh Mahendra Singh Sisodia proclaimed that people must accept the rising fuel prices as they cannot ask for the same price over years. Further adding to it, he said that the income rate of people has also increased so the rise in fuel prices will have to be borne by them only. "The government cannot give anything everything for free. The income of the common people has increased and therefore they need to understand that if their income is increasing then they will have to accept inflation as well", he added.

Apart from this, many political parties and leaders have come forward charging the Central government for an unstoppable rise in fuel prices across the country. Taking a jibe at the PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday remarked that people should be aware of 'pickpockets' citing an article concerning rising fuel prices.

The Congress government has been always remained critical of the BJP government ever since the fuel prices started witnessing a hike.

Hike in fuel prices

After a two-day pause, the petrol prices have hiked for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday taking to a record high of Rs 110 per litre in the national capital. With an increase of 35 paise per litre, petrol now costs Rs 110.04 per litre in Delhi followed by Rs 115.85 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 110.49 per litre in Kolkata, and 106.66 per litre in Chennai. However, the prices of diesel remained stable for the day.

The prices of petrol and diesel in different states vary based on their local taxes, VAT, and cost of transportation. Earlier these factors caused petrol prices to reach a mark of Rs 120 per litre in various regions of Madhya Pradesh further inciting criticism from Congress.

Reportedly, the Centre has been negotiating with oil-exporting countries on the issue of oil supply and demand. However, it suggests that things may take time to provide relief to the people.

(With agency inputs, Image: ANI/Twitter/@NarottamMishra)