Narottam Mishra Clarifies 'no Hijab Ban In MP' As College Issues Order On Religious Attire

After the Government Post-Graduate College in Datia prohibited the wearing of religious attire, Narottam Mishra clarified that Madhya Pradesh will not ban Hijab. The MP Home Minister was reacting to a viral video clip in which some men were seen raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' on seeing two girls clad in Hijab while entering the campus of the aforesaid college. Later, the college principal DR Rahul issued an order urging students to dress up in a decent manner and avoid religious attire inside the institution. Directing the District Collector to inquire into this order, Mishra hailed the communal harmony in Datia.

In a video statement, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra remarked, "Datia is a living example of communal harmony. I have seen the video which has gone viral on social media. I immediately directed the Datia collector to take cognizance of why the college principal issued such an order and under what circumstances did he do so. The state government has clarified even before that no proposal regarding a ban on Hijab is pending before the government. That's why no one should spread misinformation."

The Hijab row

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 10, a three-judge bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab until further orders. This will be applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform. A day later, the petitioners challenged the HC's interim order before the Supreme Court but the latter refused to interfere in the matter at this stage. Pre-University and degree colleges will begin from February 16.